FORT HALL, Idaho (AP) - The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes say they'll improve security at an Idaho truck stop where a trucker from Missouri was beaten by an unknown attacker who pried open the locked door of the trucker's cab as he slept.

The Idaho State Journal reports in a story on Thursday that the tribes will work to improve lighting, surveillance equipment and security.

Amos Phillips of Camdenton, Missouri, was sleeping inside his cab at a Fort Hall, Idaho, truck stop on Sept. 2. Someone broke in, demanded money and beat Phillips with rocks in his fists.

Phillips suffered a broken nose, broken cheekbones and a blood clot on his brain.

Fort Hall Police Chief Pat Teton says police found a baseball cap that's been sent to the Idaho State Lab for testing.

