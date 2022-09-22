'ALERT': Vandalism suspect arrested after more than 40 incidents of graffiti

Everything from dumpsters to street signs, overpasses, fences and even a few historical buildings were vandalized with the word 'ALERT', between Boise and Ontario.

NAMPA, Idaho — A suspect related to more than 40 incidents of vandalism was arrested by the Nampa Police Department (NPD) Thursday.

Over the course of the last few months, everything from dumpsters to street signs, overpasses, fences and even a few historical buildings have been vandalized between Boise and Ontario.

NPD documented 42 incidents of graffiti in just the City of Nampa. The word "ALERT" was graffitied on bridges and buildings across the Treasure Valley.

NPD detectives with the property crimes unit worked on the case with other law enforcement agencies around the Treasure Valley to track and identify the vandal.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, the NPD posted on Facebook that the suspect had been caught and arrested.

Christopher Alec Chattaway, 18, was arrested on a felony charge of malicious injury to property.

Through the combined efforts of law enforcement, officers were able to document and photograph all the incidents, including some showing the suspect in the act.

In the Facebook post, NDP also thanked community volunteers who commit time to cleaning up the graffiti saying, "Our NPD Volunteers give this community hours of long, hard, FREE work ALL OF THE TIME! They cover graffiti on public property in Nampa so quickly that vandals shouldn't even waste their time in our town."

