CALDWELL -- A 23-year-old who swiped decorative vases from hundreds of gravesites in Canyon County, then sold them for scrap, will have a chance to avoid prison in the case.

Aspen Curtis was sentenced Monday to six years in prison after admitting to felony grand theft and six misdemeanor counts of desecrating a grave. But the judge elected to retain jurisdiction in the case, placing Curtis on a year-long rider instead.

Detectives say Curtis targeted cemeteries around the valley; a similar criminal case against him in Ada County remains pending. The names of the specific cemeteries he targeted have been redacted in court documents.

Investigators first learned of about the spree of thefts in June 2017, when a man called police to report that someone had damaged his parents' gravestone and stolen three brass flower vases from their grave. The man replaced the vases, but the next month, they were stolen again.

As the thefts continued, detectives came up with a plan to catch the culprit. Officers set up trail cameras around one of the cemeteries and on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3 of 2017, the cameras captured footage of Curtis' silver Lexus and his green GMC Jimmy pulling into the cemetery after dark.

MORE: Suspect in Treasure Valley grave thefts arrested

Six more vases were stolen around that time period, police say.

According to court documents, Curtis ultimately stole brass vases from 217 graves. The vases retail at nearly $400 each, adding up to an estimated total loss of $94,748.02.

Investigators learned that Curtis had sold the vases to three scrap metal recycling companies around the area. In all, he sold 3,706 pounds of brass to the businesses over the course of numerous trips, earning $4,682.05.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office was able to recover 260 of the stolen vases, which were returned to their owners. The rest had already been shipped away to be melted down and repurposed.

Curtis was taken into custody Jan. 3. According to court documents, he told detectives that he didn't want to talk about the theft case without his lawyer, but insisted there were "other factors involved."

He ultimately pleaded guilty in the Canyon County case in May. Curtis was transferred after his sentencing to the Ada County Jail to face charges in the other case.

A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 11 in Ada County.

© 2018 KTVB