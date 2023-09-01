Trans woman dead in Northeast DC stabbing, police say

Jasmine "Star" Mack was pronounced dead Saturday after she was found with a stab wound in Ivy City.

WASHINGTON — A transgender woman is dead after she was found stabbed early Saturday. Police in D.C. have launched a homicide investigation to find who is responsible.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were flagged down by neighbors in the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street Northeast near the intersection of Providence Street Northeast in Ivy City around 3 a.m. The Fifth District officers conducted a welfare check, and found the victim, identified by police as 36-year-old Jasmine "Star" Mack, suffering from a stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate the stabbing. So far, no arrests have been made. Investigators have not released any information about a possible motive in this case.

Anyone who may have information about this case is urged to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.