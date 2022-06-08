Trailer, equipment stolen from Life's Kitchen in Boise

People with the nonprofit say the items were stolen some time overnight on June 1 or June 2.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police and Life's Kitchen are asking people to be on the lookout for a trailer and other items stolen from the Boise-based nonprofit earlier this month.

Life's Kitchen is located along West Fairview Avenue between Milwaukee Street and Maple Grove Road, in the former Marie Callender's restaurant location. According to a Facebook update posted Tuesday, June 7, Life's Kitchen's Hot Tots trailer and equipment were stolen from its property "sometime overnight on June 1," according to the post.

Along with the trailer, other stolen items include a 36-pound outdoor Blackstone griddle, three black folding tables, an R&V Cajun Fryer with stand, a 55-pound grease bucket and three propane tanks.

Life's Kitchen said a couple donated the items in 2018 to provide additional training opportunities. The organization, founded in 2003, provides educational resources and training in food service and life skills to young adults with barriers to employment. Life's Kitchen and its trainees run a catering service and café at the Fairview location.

The Boise Police Department is investigating this as a case of grand theft. According to BPD, the stolen trailer is a black utility trailer with Idaho license plate 4697TL, and was stolen from the Life's Kitchen parking lot between 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, and the morning of Thursday, June 2.

The trailer's license plate has been entered into a national database, and BPD will be notified if it is located somewhere else.

Anyone who has information about the theft or has located the stolen items is asked to contact Boise Police through Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (208-343-2677), the Crime Stoppers website, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

