Tips wanted on possible suspect in Meridian purse theft

The Meridian Police Dept. is asking for help identifying a man shown in security camera photos.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department continues to investigate the theft of a purse that occurred in late September, and is now asking for help to identify a man shown in some photos the department released Tuesday afternoon.

Police said at about 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2021, the man stole a purse from the area of West Cherry Lane and North Ten Mile Road.

He's described as white with a thin build and multiple tattoos on both arms.

The Meridian Police Dept. wants to hear from anyone who recognizes the man or has any other information about the theft. The Meridian Police Dept. tip line number is 208-895-3362. To email a tip, send it to propertycrimes@meridiancity.org and reference case number 21-6471.

Anyone with a tip may also submit it anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (208-343-2677).

