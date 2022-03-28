Western Washington grieving the loss of three officers in less than two weeks

"With all these sad and terrible incidents our law enforcement officers are feeling very vulnerable," said Brian Johnson with the Behind the Badge Foundation.

EDMONDS, Wash. — As community members brought flowers to a growing memorial outside the Everett Police Department for Officer Dan Rocha, another department just a few miles away announced the loss of another officer.

Edmonds police said Officer Tyler Steffins was fatally stabbed while off-duty in Las Vegas. While Steffins' death isn't being considered a line of duty death, he is the third officer killed in less than two weeks.

"This year has been just continually sad for the law enforcement community. Obviously, for these families who our hearts go out to, but even for the communities in which they serve," said Brian Johnston, the executive director of the Behind the Badge Foundation.

Monday Johnston, who works as the leader of the organization's line of duty death response team, was in Everett to assist the department following the loss of Officer Rocha. Last week, he was in Pierce County following the death of Deputy Dom Calata. Johnston said if it's requested, his team is ready to assist the Edmonds Police Department.

"Right now, with all these sad and terrible incidents, our law enforcement officers are feeling very vulnerable," said Johnston.

Edmonds Police Acting Assistance Chief Josh McClure said departments are exhausted.

"Some of the people that are in this building right now are working on two or three hours of sleep with no time to go home anytime soon," said McClure. "Whether that's because they were working with Everett all weekend or focusing on what happened here last night."

McClure said even with the immense loss departments have come together to help each other.

"When we were getting this news in the late evening, the cities of Mukilteo, Lynwood, Mountlake Terrace, effectively started covering our calls for us," said McClure.

It's similar to support Johnston said is needed and appreciated by the public. He calls the memorials a lovely tribute and encourages people to continue showing support for law enforcement.