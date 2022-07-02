Three men arrested after raft theft, fight near Boise River

Boise Police arrested three men Saturday at Ann Morrison Park on charges of petty theft, resisting and obstructing and battery on law enforcement.

Officers with Boise Police responded to a report of a theft of a raft near the Boise River around 5:15 p.m.

Additional officers responded to the area following a report of a fight. The individuals arrested on the three charges were young adult men, according to BPD's spokesperson.

