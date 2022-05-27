Three in custody, one unidentified following Meridian Police pursuit

Three people were taken into custody by the Meridian Police Department Friday following a pursuit. One passenger is unidentified and yet to be located.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department (MPD) is searching for one suspect and three people are in custody after a short pursuit Friday night.

Officers were assisting the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) in locating 38-year-old parole absconder Joe Navarro of Nampa.

Around 5 p.m., officers with Meridian Police attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2010 gray Infinity at Main Street and Broadway Avenue. Navarro was a passenger in the vehicle.

During the incident, 26-year-old Keith Hughey of Nampa drove the vehicle west on Broadway before turning north on 2nd Street, attempting to flee from officers.

When the vehicle reached the dead end on 2nd Street near Pine Avenue, Hughey and two of the three passengers fled the vehicle on foot. 23-year-old Elma Armenta of Boise was taken into custody without incident.

According to Meridian Police, officers located Navarro in a field near the 1000 block of West 4th Street.

Hughey was later located in a shed near the 900 block of West 4th Street by a K9 after officers completed a search of each yard in the area.

The third passenger is yet to be located and identified by Meridian Police.

Navarro, who IDOC requested help in locating, was arrested for an agent warrant from probation and parole, resisting and obstructing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Armenta was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. Navarro and Armenta were taken to the Ada County Jail.

According to MPD, Hughey was also taken to the Ada County Jail for eluding, possession of a controlled substance and resisting and obstructing.

Watch more crime news: