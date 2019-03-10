BOISE, Idaho — Three people were arrested on felony drug charges by police serving a search warrant on a Boise home Thursday morning.

Police say they received multiple drug-related tips from neighbors about a home on the 6200 block of Russett Street. Officers carried out a search warrant on Thursday, and say found suspected heroin, a digital scale, multiple empty baggies, and other drug-related paraphernalia.

Two firearms were also recovered in the search, police said.

Three people inside the home were taken into custody on drug charges.

Ashley McCollum and Chambray Amlin, both 29, face felony charges of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and felony injury to a child. They also each face a misdemeanor paraphernalia possession charge.

Investigators say the injury to a child charges stem from evidence that a young child had previously spent time at the home and had been exposed to drug use and deplorable living conditions.

The child's mother, McCollum, and roommate Amlin were later charged with felony injury to child in addition to the narcotics related charges resulting from Thursday's search warrant.

The third person arrested, 26-year-old Austin T. Scott, of Boise, was charged with felony drug possession and was cited for frequenting a place where drugs are used and released.