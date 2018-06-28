BOISE -- Just days after Boise police removed six children from a home with filthy and dangerous conditions and their parents were arrested, there's another case to report.

Garden City police say they were tipped off to a similar situation on East 44th Street.

Jacquelynn Smith and Wesley Marcum, both 25, were arrested after police got information that three children, all under the age of 4, were living in an "extremely dirty" home.

PREVIOUS: Boise couple arrested, six kids removed from 'filthy and dangerous' home

The investigation resulted in the children being placed with Idaho Child Protection Services.

Police describe the conditions as "hazardous" to the health and safety of the kids.

Smith and Marcum have each been charged with four felony counts of injury to a child.

