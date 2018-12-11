PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police say three men were arrested last weekend for allegedly setting up a booby trap across a popular bike path.

Carlene Ostedgaard was riding her bike home around 10:30 p.m. Friday on the Interstate 205 multi-use bike path near Southeast Division, when she saw three guys running up a hill suspiciously. She saw them stop at a retaining wall to watch her, and seconds later she slammed into thin ropes strung tightly across the path for several yards.

She said she put her head down, hoping her helmet would bear most of the brunt.

"Between the time that I actually made sense of what had happened to me, stopped, made the decision to call the police, and the police showed up, it was likely 15 minutes," Ostedgaard said. "And [the suspects] stayed, which is confounding."

She suffered bruising across her face and body.

Justin J. Jones, 23; Antonio R. Tolman-Duran, 27; and Dakota E. Murphy, 21, were arrested on charges of assault and reckless endangering.

A fellow cyclist wrote to Ostedgard on Facebook, saying they had cut down a similar trap in that same area about a week before.

