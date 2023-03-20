Boise man convicted of murder in death of baby boy

Thomas Rowley's 4-month-old son, Milo, died in June 2020. Investigators found Rowley had shaken the baby before dropping him, causing a fatal brain injury.

BOISE, Idaho — An Ada County jury has convicted a Boise man charged with murder for the death of his 4-month-old son.

Thomas Rowley, now 25 years old, was arrested in June 2020 after investigators found he had severely shaken the infant, Milo Rowley, before dropping him face-first in his crib, causing Milo to suffer a fatal brain injury.

Prosecutors who pursued the case against Rowley said even after seeing that his son was badly hurt, Rowley did not take the baby to the hospital or otherwise seek medical attention for at least four hours.

Rowley pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in September 2020. Following a trial that began Feb. 21, 2023, the jury on March 16 deliberated for about six hours before returning a guilty verdict, the Ada County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

"The abuse and homicide of Milo is heartbreaking for his loved ones, our community, and every single person involved in this case," Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in the news release. "I greatly appreciate the time and attention the jury put into this lengthy trial. And finally, I am thankful for the tireless work of my trial team, the numerous Boise Police detectives assigned to this case who did a thorough investigation, and all of the medical experts involved who are dedicated professionals doing difficult work. These partnerships are incredibly important to ensuring our ability to obtain justice for child abuse victims."

Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m., May 22, before District Judge James Cawthon. Rowley faces a possible maximum sentence of life in prison with no chance for parole.

Bennetts' office also notes that St. Luke's CARES provides medical evaluation, treatment, counseling and other community support services for children experiencing abuse. It is located at the Faces of Hope Victim Center, 417 S. 6th St., Boise.

