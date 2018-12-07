BOISE -- Deputies are asking for the public's help tracking down the thieves who made off with thousands of dollars worth of landscaping equipment and tools last month.

The equipment, which belongs to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, was stolen during a June 17 break-in at the department's office, located at 5657 East Warm Springs Avenue.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the culprits broke into two locked storage sheds, getting away with equipment including a chainsaw, a hedge trimmer, a leaf blower, a toolbox, and two generators.

Surveillance cameras captured footage of the suspects driving away in a white Nissan Titan pickup truck. The stolen items are visible in the back of the truck.

Anyone with information about the burglary should contact the sheriff's office at cau@adaweb.net or 208-377-6790.

ACSO

© 2018 KTVB