GARDEN CITY — Brazen thieves were caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of stereo equipment from a Garden City business.

"I hope we catch these guys, I mean we need to get everyone together and find out who these people are," said Ramon Sanchez, owner of Elite Auto Sound.

Sanchez's two security cameras captured three thieves helping themselves to stereos.

"It happened at about 5:30 yesterday morning," Sanchez said. "There were three people that broke in, looked like they were sitting outside shining in with a flashlight before they came in and bashed the window in and started loading up the truck."

The whole ordeal only took about 30 seconds.

"They took some subwoofers and boxes and stuff," Sanchez said. "It was a little under $2,000 of equipment. It's just really unfortunate because we put a lot of time and effort into trying to put food on the table for our families."

Elite Auto Sound wasn't the only business targeted Tuesday morning between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.

"When I got to work our door was broken and there were like three holes in the glass," said Destiny Basco, who works at Discount Stereo and Tint.

Basco reviewed security footage from Discount Stereo and Tint and saw three burglars, driving a similar truck, trying to smash their way through the front door.

The thieves were unsuccessful.

"We have shatterproof glass because a couple months ago someone tried to break in and they were successful," Basco said.

Boise and Garden City police are working together to try and catch the crooks.

"They definitely had a plan, it looked like they knew what they were looking for when they went inside," said Tyler Domney, Garden City Police. "They each grabbed an item or two and then they were outside, it was very quick, very planned."

Anyone with any information is asked to call Garden City Police or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.

