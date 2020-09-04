Thief targets Fork restaurant in downtown Boise

Can you help identify this man?

BOISE, Idaho — Local restaurants are asking for help after items were stolen from their businesses Wednesday.

A thief struck at Fork and Alavita restaurants on Wednesday, according to a post on Fork's Facebook page.

A surveillance camera captured video of a man getting into the building, then later leaving carrying property from the restaurant. In addition to items belonging to the restaurants, the thief also stole employees' backpacks and car keys, according to the post.

Fork is asking for help identifying the culprit, and is offering a $100 Fork gift card as a reward.

Both Fork and Alavita have closed their dine-in areas amid the stay-at-home order, but are still offering food and drinks to-go.