MERIDIAN, Idaho — In August, the Meridian Police Department seized over 1,600 vaping cartridges that had a THC content of over 80%, $10,000 in cash and assault weapons.

Police say that the THC vaping cartridges and its packaging were "obviously marketed to our youth."

While vaping is marketed and used as an alternative to smoking cigarettes, its potentially harmful side effects are starting to come into the light, as six people were hospitalized in Idaho due to vaping.

According to Meridian Police, one problem with vaping is how kids that are under 18 are beginning to vape more.

In the bust in August, police say the THC vaping cartridges' packaging was designed to appeal to children, due to the bright colors that are found in games and candies.

"They have bright colors and then they're using different product labeling that we're already familiar with, some examples would be games - Monopoly and candies that already exist - Runts," Kendall Nagy, the substance abuse prevention supervisor with the Meridian Police Department, explained.

Marijuana and marijuana cigars were also seized by police.

"It's definitely very clear to us that they are marketing to kids and they are marketing very very smartly to have these e-cigarettes as to avoid detection by law enforcement," Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea with the Meridian Police Department said.

Meridian Police say vaping is a growing threat and they are refining their data collection to provide focused prevention education programs.

"Just because a company markets something as safe, doesn't mean it's safe," he said. "You need to do that research and see what type of scientific research is out there about these types of products. Parents need to take an active role in what their kids are doing."

This is one of several weapons seized in August by Meridian Police.

