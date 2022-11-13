Idaho State Police arrest Texas man after high-speed chase on I-84

Multiple witnesses reported a man driving recklessly, throwing things out of the window of his car at other vehicles and forcing them off the road.

BOISE, Idaho — A Texas man was arrested on nearly a dozen charges for recklessly driving on I-84 Saturday morning, according to Idaho State Police (ISP).

The 32-year-old driver was arrested and booked into the Elmore county Detention Center for three counts of aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault, driving under the influence, reckless driving, fleeing or eluding a peace officer and assault on a peace officer.

Just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, troopers responded to a report of a person driving recklessly on I-84 near Glenn's Ferry in Elmore County. Multiple witnesses reported a man driving a gray Toyota Rav4 throwing things out of his window at other cars and forcing other vehicles off the road.

An ISP trooper tracked the vehicle down and attempted to pull the driver over, however, the driver resisted and accelerated through a traffic stop, which caused the trooper to initiate a pursuit.

The driver of the Rav4 swerved to intentionally hit a Suburban and force it off the roadway, according to ISP, before accelerating again. The trooper continued pursuing the vehicle and was assisted by other law enforcement agencies that joined the pursuit.

Police said the driver continued driving erratically at speeds over 100 mph, while trying to collide with other vehicles on the roadway. At one point, the suspect tried to run into a semi-tractor and trailer carrying fuel, but the driver of the truck swerved off the roadway to avoid hitting the Rav4.

Additional officers joined the pursuit, and after successfully completing a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) near milepost 80, troopers were able to pull the Rav4 over and arrest the man without further incident.

ISP is investigating the incident and asks anyone with video of the suspect's erratic driving or any other pertinent information to contact District 3 at 208-846-7550 and reference the Glenn's Ferry incident.

Watch more crime news: