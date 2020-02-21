Teen faces multiple felonies after drugs, guns found in Boise motel room

After an investigation into reported drug use, assault and a runaway, police said, they searched the room and found large quantities of drugs and two guns.

An 18-year-old man is behind bars on multiple felony charges after guns and drugs were found in a Boise motel room on Wednesday, police said.

Jadon Castro, 18, of Boise, was booked into the Ada County Jail on three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, drug trafficking in marijuana and altering identification numbers.

Police responded to service call at the Cabana Inn on Main Street where they found several juveniles and teenage adults in a motel room.

One of the guns had the serial numbers ground off.

According to investigators, the drugs included nearly 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 15 grams of cocaine, 5.4 grams of MDMA, four packages of LSD and other drug paraphernalia.

Police say they found evidence that Castro was in possession of the drugs and had intent to deliver them. He's also accused of being in possession of a gun with "an obliterated serial number."

Five other juvenile suspects between the ages of 15 and 17 were also charged or cited with possession of a controlled substance and frequenting a place where drugs were used. Another 18-year-old male was also cited for frequenting a place where drugs were used.

