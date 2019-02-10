BOISE, Idaho — E-scooter brands Lime, Bird, and Spin took Boise by storm last year. While they have had their fair share of use, the city has also had its fair share of issues, such as tire marks on downtown sidewalks and scooters left sprawled across walkways.

But now, blatant vandalism can be added to the list.

Carson Buchanan looked out his North End apartment window Thursday evening to see a teen vandalizing an e-scooter on the sidewalk below. Buchanan captured the incident on camera.

"It kinda goes back to that saying, 'this is why we can't have nice things,'" Buchanan said. "I saw that they were slamming them repeatedly on the ground, breaking the kickstands on each one, and one of the kids took out a knife and started deflating the tires."

Buchanan explained that the incident happened in broad daylight at 14th Steet and State Street, and was confused as to how they thought they wouldn't be seen.

With the high number of e-scooters in Boise, scooter companies told KTVB they know that this type of vandalism takes place.

Bird released in a statement, saying that "vandalism of any kind should not be accepted" and the company encourages people to report it directly to them.

Spin said they train their crews to remain "vigilant" and "work closely with local authorities."

A Lime spokesperson also recommended people report vandalized scooters through their app, but said vandals will be held accountable for their actions, and the company will prosecute to the full extent of the law.

E-scooter vandalism raises safety concerns for folks in the North End.

"I could see how if things are being knocked loose, and an unknowing person gets on to ride it unaware how it could possibly break on them while they're riding it at a higher speed," resident Carly Jivelekas said.

"When you're cruising down the street at 15 miles per hour you don't wanna take a digger because of someone else's negligence," said another resident, Cody Martin.

As a rider himself, Buchanan said he hopes scooter companies will take a more active role in protecting them.

"I think that would encourage the police to do a little more searching and hopefully get some people nailed down that are doing this," Buchanan said.

Buchanan said he talked to police twice - once on the phone, the second time in person, and they told him both times there is not much authorities can do unless the company chooses to press charges.

