
Crime

24-year-old teacher arrested in Idaho County for alleged inappropriate relationship with former student

Kammeron Mangun was arrested on a felony attempted sexual exploitation of a child charge and a misdemeanor disseminating material harmful to minors charge.
Credit: Getty Images
Generic photo of handcuffs

IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho — A 24-year-old teacher in Idaho was arrested on October 2 in Idaho County for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a former student.

Kammeron Mangun was arrested on a felony attempted sexual exploitation of a child charge and a misdemeanor disseminating material harmful to minors charge.

The arrest came after a report was filed on July 7, 2023.

The bond on the warrant was set at $250,000. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

