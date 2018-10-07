PRESTON, Idaho – An eastern Idaho school teacher accused of feeding a sick puppy to a snapping turtle has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty.

Robert Crosland appeared before a judge today in Franklin County.

Judge David Hooste has scheduled a trial for Oct. 26. A pre-trial conference is set for Oct. 9.

Crosland is a science teacher at Preston Junior High School. He fed a sick puppy to snapping turtle as students watched on March 7. The charge against him was filed nearly three months after the incident which sparked an uproar across Idaho and beyond.

The case is being prosecuted by the Idaho Attorney General's Office after the Franklin County prosecutor recused himself from the case.

The snapping turtle involved was later seized and euthanized by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game because it is a non-native species.

If found guilty of misdemeanor animal cruelty, the first offense is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

© 2018 KTVB