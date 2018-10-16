NAMPA -- A standoff is underway at a Nampa home after officers attempted to take a woman into custody on a felony warrant.

The situation began at about 9:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of Garland Street, not far from Northwest Nazarene University.

Nampa Police Sgt. Tim Riha said the suspect, a 48-year-old woman, is armed and is refusing to come out of the home. A SWAT team is on scene and officers are in contact with the woman by phone, trying to persuade her to come out and surrender.

Two ambulances and an armored police vehicle are parked at the scene.

Several roads are closed in the area, and police have asked residents to avoid the neighborhood or stay inside until the situation is cleared up.

Police have not released the suspect's name or the charges against her. KTVB has a crew on scene, check back for updates.

SWAT standoff with armed woman near NNU

© 2018 KTVB