MIDDLETON — A 20-year-old driver has been arrested and charged with reckless driving and racing after crashing into a home in Middleton Wednesday evening.

According to a post on the Middleton Police Department’s Facebook page, around 7:13 p.m. officers responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Cornell Street and Greenlinks Avenue. That’s where a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed through the front door of the residence.

Police say a second person was also cited for the same offenses. The names of those involved have not been released.

No one was home at the time of the crash and there were no injuries to report.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Facebook post encouraged parents to talk with young drivers about driving responsibly and stated racing is for the tracks, not the streets.

Assisting agencies included the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Intermountain Gas Company, 1 800 Board Up, and Middleton Rural Fire District.

© 2018 KTVB