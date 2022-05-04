Suspicious envelope at Boise City Hall under investigation

City Hall and a section of Capitol Boulevard were briefly closed late Tuesday afternoon. Tests show the substance in the envelope was not harmful.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are investigating the source of a suspicious envelope found Tuesday afternoon at Boise City Hall. Preliminary tests on a white powder found inside the envelope indicate the powder is not harmful, the Boise Police Dept. said.

The Boise Fire Department's hazmat team responded at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. City Hall and North Capitol Boulevard at Main Street were closed for about an hour. The street and City Hall reopened before the Boise City Council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. The meeting began as planned.

The Boise Police Dept. has not discussed any more information about the contents of the envelope, other than to say the powder inside was determined to not be harmful. However, police are investigating to try and determine where the letter came from.

