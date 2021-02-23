Suspect sought in series of small arson fires in Boise

Police say the man tried to light three dumpsters on fire and a privacy cloth on a fence early Monday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — Investigators in Boise are seeking help finding the person believed to be responsible for setting a series of small arson fires early Monday morning.

Boise Police and Boise Fire responded around 2:40 a.m. to a dumpster fire near 560 W. Main Street. Then, within about 20 minutes, they responded to three more fires nearby.

Each fire was quickly put out either by Boise firefighters or police officers with fire extinguishers from their vehicle.

The fires were located in the following areas:

Near 560 W. Main - a dumpster fire

Near 407 W. Main - a dumpster fire

Near 501 W. Grove - privacy cloth attached to a fence

Near 621 W. Main - a dumpster fire

Upon investigation, officers found video images showing a man with a beard near the scene of the fires.

He was wearing a black beanie, black sweatshirt and brown vest. At some point he either took off the vest or put it under the hoodie.

Police say the suspect could faces charges that include arson and malicious injury to property.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call police dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

