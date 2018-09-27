MERIDIAN -- A Boise man is in custody after police say he led officers on a chase in a stolen pickup, then sparked an hours-long manhunt Thursday.

Travis Darrel Tennant, 36, was arrested just before 11 p.m. Thursday night, hours after authorities suspended a search through cornfields south of Boise.

According to Ada County Sheriff's Office spokesman Patrick Orr, the suspect walked up to a business on West Franklin Road in Meridian at about 11:30 a.m., got into a white pickup and drove away.

The pickup's owner tried to stop the theft, but the driver swerved and tried to hit him.

Meridian officers located the truck driving a short time later, and tried to pull the suspect over. At one point, the man drove the pickup through a fence and across a green at Falcon Crest Golf Club.

Police say Tennant took off, leading a chase that ended near Kuna Mora Road near Cole Road, not far from CS Beef Packers.

Tennant rammed the pickup into two separate police cars during the chase, according to police. No officers were injured.

Manhunt near Kuna Mora Road

After hitting an Ada County Sheriff's Office car on Kuna Mora Road, the suspect drove off the road and crashed into a field. He then got out of the pickup and ran away.

Boise Police used a drone to search for him from the air. The Ada County Sheriff's Office warned the suspect may be "armed and dangerous." Officials said he had access to a weapon inside the pickup.

Multiple agencies, including Idaho State Police, Ada County Sheriff's Office, Boise Police, and Meridian Police were on scene, and a SWAT team was mobilized. An ambulance also responded to the intersection.

Tennant has been booked into the Ada County Jail on felony charges of eluding, assault on an officer, aggravated assault and grand theft, as well as a misdemeanor charge of resisting and obstructing.

Idaho Department of Correction records show Tennant is on parole for a drug trafficking conviction. He is due to appear in court Friday afternoon.

