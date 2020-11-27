Police: Suspect in Idaho woman's death has killed himself

Idaho County investigators said Wednesday that Billy Jack Jones is the likely killer of LeAnna Maree Bailey.

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho — Authorities in northern Idaho say DNA evidence links the killing of a 58-year-old woman to a 47-year-old Elk City man who killed himself after being questioned by police and scheduled for a polygraph test.

Authorities tell the Lewiston Tribune that DNA evidence, including material under Bailey's fingernails, linked Jones to the September killing.

Bailey was reported missing in mid-September. Her body was found shortly after inside the back of her vehicle that had gone over an embankment.

Jones killed himself in October as police appeared to be closing in.

