Crime Stoppers seek identity of man who shattered courthouse window

Crime stoppers report that the suspect fled after the vandalism in May at the Ada County Courthouse and are asking for information on his identity.

BOISE, Idaho — Almost a month has gone by with no identification of a man who Crime Stoppers say broke an Ada County Courthouse window in May.

In a website post Wednesday, Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho said the incident occurred around midnight on May 19.

The man broke a large window on the exterior of the courthouse, the post said, and then fled the scene.

He appears to be in his 20s or 30s, wearing cordless headphones and a gray Army t-shirt with a medical boot on his right foot.

The public is encouraged to share any information they have, and those who have information on the incident can report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

