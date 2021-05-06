Suspect arrested in Eagle car and home burglaries

Eagle Police say Jacob Otteson is charged with multiple felony counts of burglary, grand theft and malicious injury to property.

EAGLE, Idaho — The suspect involved in a series of car and home burglaries in neighborhoods along the Greenbelt has been caught.

Eagle Police say 25-year-old Jacob Otteson is charged with multiple felony counts of burglary, grand theft and malicious injury to property in connection to three car break-ins.

Detectives identified 11 different burglaries in Eagle since late 2020.

They say they were likely done by the same person or group of people at homes and businesses in the Eagle Road-Idaho 44 neighborhood.

Detectives have recovered several stolen items but haven't been able to find the owner of a L.L. Bean purse.

If you recognize the bag or have any other information about the burglaries, you're asked to contact (208) 577-3770.



