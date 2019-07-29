BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is facing felony charges after police say he tried to force a woman into his car Saturday.

Dakota Matthew Crockford, 20, is facing felony charges of aggravated assault and first-degree stalking, as well as a misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing officers.

A Boise Bench neighborhood was placed on lockdown for more than an hour Sunday afternoon as police searched for Crockford, who they said was armed.

He was ultimately found and taken into custody at about 2:10 p.m.

The suspect knew the woman from the Saturday incident, police say. She was able to get away from Crockford before he could get her in the vehicle.

According to Boise Police, officers spotted Crockford at 12:45 p.m. near Gourley and Dorian streets. Crockford, who was carrying a gun, took off running and went inside his house in the 1600 block of Hervey Street, police say.

Officers quickly set up a perimeter in the area.

Joe Youman was doing yard work in the front yard of his home on Hervey Street when he says, just before 2 p.m., a swarm of police cars came speeding down his street and officers ordered him to stay inside.

"Cops everywhere, motorcycles, police officers, all that kind of stuff," he said. "All we heard when the officer came through was, they had seen somebody with a gun and that's why everybody is being asked to get off the street."

Boise Bench standoff ends in arrest Dakota Crockford One man was taken into custody after police descended on a Boise Bench neighborhood Sunday afternoon. One man was taken into custody after police descended on a Boise Bench neighborhood Sunday afternoon. One man was taken into custody after police descended on a Boise Bench neighborhood Sunday afternoon. One man was taken into custody after police descended on a Boise Bench neighborhood Sunday afternoon. One man was taken into custody after police descended on a Boise Bench neighborhood Sunday afternoon. One man was taken into custody after police descended on a Boise Bench neighborhood Sunday afternoon. One man was taken into custody after police descended on a Boise Bench neighborhood Sunday afternoon. One man was taken into custody after police descended on a Boise Bench neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Greg Yarlott also lives in the neighborhood where the arrest was made.

"The officers asked us to step inside and lock the doors," Yarlott said.

Both Yarlott and Youman watched as Boise Police surrounded the suspect's house with their weapons drawn and K-9 units ready.

"There had to have been at least 25 - 30 police officers around here," Youman said.

MORE: Boise Police have aggravated assault suspect in custody after hiding inside a Boise Bench home

The suspect was finally in police custody Sunday afternoon at 2:10 p.m.

"The officer from the side tackled him, took him down," Youman said. "Right behind him, come the dog running in, they release the dog and then handcuffed him and flipped him over. He was in a swimming suit."

According to Youman, it wasn’t the first time police have been called to the suspect's house.

"The last time was a fight back in June, up the street at 2 or 3 in the morning," Youman said.

Boise Police is continuing to investigate. Crockford is due to appear in court Monday afternoon.