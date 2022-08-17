Woman sentenced for disturbing the peace after protest at health official's home in 2020

Susan Lang, who took part in a protest outside a health official's home in December 2020, was sentenced Wednesday for a misdemeanor.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct and clarify information that was in the initial version.

A Caldwell woman who took part in a protest outside the home of an Ada County commissioner and Central District health board member in December 2020 has been sentenced for disturbing the peace.

An Ada County Magistrate Court judge on Wednesday sentenced Susan Lang, 52, to seven days in jail, with credit for two days already served. A jury found Lang guilty of disturbing the peace in a trial that ended July 27.

Lang was part of a group of people protesting on Dec. 9, 2020, outside the home of Diana Lachiondo, who was then an Ada County commissioner and a member of the Central District Board of Health. Other protesters had gone to the homes of other board members. A larger group had also protested outside the CDHD building earlier that evening as the board met to discuss a response to COVID-19.

When police responded to Lachiondo's home, the protesters had already left, but officers found evidence that included chalk on the sidewalk and videos posted online. Neighbors also signed a complaint allowing police to seek warrants for disturbing the peace. Lang was later arrested, then booked into the Ada County Jail and released.

Following Wednesday's sentencing, Lang began serving the remaining five days of her seven-day sentence at the Ada County Jail.

Lang has a trial scheduled for September 14 on another misdemeanor charge, resisting or obstructing arrest. Online court records show it's related to something that happened Dec. 4, 2020.

