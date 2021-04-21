Student with knife taken into custody at Boise elementary school

Officers were called to Cecil Andrus Elementary School on N. Park Meadow Way after a student made threatening statements.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise police say a student who brought on knife onto the campus of a West Boise elementary school Wednesday has been taken into custody.

School resource and patrol officers were able to quickly secure the scene. No students or staff were injured.

BPD says one officer suffered a cut to the hand while taking the juvenile into custody.

The student was not hurt and is receiving care at a local hospital.

The school has resumed normal operations.