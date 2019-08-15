ONTARIO, Oregon — The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office says a Middleton man is in custody and tens of thousands of dollars of stolen property has been recovered after a brief chase that ended in a corn field.

Jason Leroy Doramus, 42, of Middleton, Idaho, was booked into the Malheur County Jail Thursday afternoon. He faces five felonies and three other charges.

The sheriff’s office says Doramus was able to elude a deputy after dumping his motorcycle and running into a large corn field.

With the help of a drone operated by the Ontario Fire and Rescue, the suspect was soon located. Deputies got a call from a person saying a man matching Doramus’ description was trying to steal a 4-wheeler from their property. A pursuit ensued.

The suspect was finally apprehended when the stolen UTV got stuck in an irrigated part of the field.

Doramus surrendered to Malheur County deputies and the Oregon State Police.



Stolen property recovered included a stolen camp trailer, a stolen utility trailer and a stolen pickup truck. All from Canyon County.



Doramus is charged with two felony counts of aggravated theft in the first-degree, reckless driving, providing false info to police, felony attempting to elude police, two felony counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, and criminal mischief in the second-degree.