Meridian Police searching for suspects in stolen checks case

Do you recognize the people in these surveillance photos?

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department is asking for help identifying three suspects investigators say cashed stolen checks last month.

Police say the checks were taken from a home in Meridian, then cashed at a credit union in Nampa on April 2.

The department released surveillance photos of the suspects and their vehicle on Monday. The three suspects were in a blue 2006 Toyota Sienna minivan, investigators said.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the van or has any information about the case is asked to call the Meridian Police Department at 208-846-7300 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.