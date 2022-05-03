Man suspected of killing Jonelle Matthews set for court ahead of potential retrial

Steve Pankey is set to be in court Tuesday afternoon on kidnapping and murder charges in the 1984 case.

GREELEY, Colo. — The man suspected in the 1984 death of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday ahead of a possible retrial the in case.

Steve Pankey was put on trial last year in Weld County. The jury couldn't reach a consensus on charges of first-degree murder, felony murder and second-degree kidnapping, and a mistrial was declared.

Jurors reached a unanimous guilty verdict on a charge of false reporting, a misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of six months. Pankey has already spent more time than that behind bars and will likely get credit for that time, his attorney said.

Pankey was scheduled for an arraignment at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Weld County District Court.

Jonelle was last seen Dec. 20, 1984, when she was dropped off at her Greeley home following a Christmas concert. When her father returned home about an hour later, she wasn't there.

The case stumped investigators for decades until July 2019, when Jonelle's remains were found by oil workers digging in a Weld County field.

More than a year later, in October 2020, a grand jury indicted Pankey on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping with a weapon, as well as two-sentence enhancing crimes of violence counts.

The indictment says Pankey took Jonelle from her home between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 20, 1984. At some point during the kidnapping, Pankey shot Mathews “intentionally and after deliberation,” the indictment says.

Pankey – who ran for governor in 2014 and 2018 in Idaho – disclosed in a 2019 interview with KTVB that he’d given a DNA sample in the case and that his home had been searched.

Prosecutors conceded during the trial that there was no DNA linking Pankey to the crime. Analysts tried but were unable to recover any useable DNA from Jonelle's remains or clothing, which were buried in a field for more than three decades.

Prosecutors relied heavily during the trial on circumstantial evidence and Pankey's statements and odd behaviors over the years to paint him as her killer.

> Video below: Jonelle Matthews' parents talk about coming back to Colorado, hoping to find answers:

