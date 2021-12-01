Two men arrested in connection with December protest outside CDH board member's home

40-year-old Robert Jones and 44-year-old David Pettinger were identified as the suspects of outstanding warrants. The two were taken into custody without incident.

BOISE, Idaho — Two men were arrested at the Idaho Statehouse on Monday on disturbing the peace warrants after an investigation into a disturbance outside the home of former Ada County Commissioner and Central District Health (CDH) board member Diana Lachiondo.

40-year-old Robert Jones of Nampa and 44-year-old David Pettinger of Eagle were identified as the suspects of outstanding warrants. The two were taken into custody without incident.

Neither men were arrested as a result of activity at the Statehouse on Monday.

Jones was arrested near a pop-up tent next to a small group of people at around 10:39 a.m. Pettinger was arrested as he and a small group of people entered the Capitol building at around 11:47 a.m.

Both men were booked into the Ada County jail on charges of disturbing the peace from the Dec. 8 incident.

