ACSO: Suspect charged with assisting a suicide after man found dead in Star

STAR, Idaho — A 19-year-old who was arrested after a body was found in Hunter’s Creek Sports Park in Star told police that he drove the victim to the park and watched him shoot himself, but did not harm the other man.

Dakota Travis Honeycutt of Nampa is charged with felony counts of assisting a suicide and destruction of evidence.

Forty-eight-year-old Kevin Hunt of Nampa was found shot to death on a sidewalk in the park by a passer-by at around 9 a.m. Sunday morning. No one else was around the body, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, and Hunt's car was not at the park.

Investigators learned Honeycutt, Hunt's roommate, may have been driving the man's car.

In an interview Sunday night, Honeycutt told detectives that he drove Hunt to Hunter’s Creek Park on Saturday night, and watched him shoot himself at around 9 p.m, according to the sheriff's office. Honeycutt said he left the body on the sidewalk, took the gun, and disposed of it before heading back to Hunt's apartment.

Star Police later found the gun in the area where Honeycutt said he had left it.

Investigators say it is not clear why the men were at Hunter's Creek Park. Neither appears to have any ties to Star.

Under Idaho law, a person can be guilty of felony assisting suicide if they knowingly provide the physical means or participate in a physical act by which another person ends his or her life. The charge is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Honeycutt was booked into the Canyon County Jail early Monday morning, and will be brought back to Ada County to face charges.

Additional charges are possible. He is scheduled to appear in court later this week.

If you or someone you know needs help, the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24 hours a day at (208) 398-4357 or (800) 273-8255.

