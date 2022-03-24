Ada County SWAT team in standoff with armed man

Law enforcement sent out a Code RED alert to nearby residents, and are using Christine Donnell School of the Arts as a staging area.

BOISE, Idaho — A law enforcement standoff is underway Thursday afternoon at a house in southwest Boise.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, an armed man is inside a home in a subdivision near Trestlewood Street and Five Mile Road, and is refusing to come out.

Deputies and the Ada County SWAT team are on the scene now. The standoff began at about 12:30 p.m.

The man is believed to be alone inside the house. The sheriff's office has not said whether he lives in that home, or why deputies first came into contact with him.

Law enforcement sent out a Code RED alert to nearby residents, and are using Christine Donnell School of the Arts as a staging area. Because it is spring break, there are no students at the school this week.

Streets in the subdivision where the home is located have been closed to traffic, but Five Mile Road remains open.

The public has been asked to avoid the area. KTVB is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.

