BOISE, Idaho — A Boise apartment complex has been partially evacuated as police officers negotiate with a man outside of an apartment.

The situation is unfolding at the Fairview Crossing apartments, off of Fairview Avenue and Milwaukee Street.

Boise Police spokesperson Haley Williams said the standoff began at about 7 p.m. Tuesday when police attempted to contact a man regarding a protection order.

"They are taking things slowly to resolve the situation peacefully," Williams told KTVB via text message. "One portion of the apartment buildings has been evacuated."

At this point, there is no word from authorities on if the man is armed with a weapon. Witnesses at the scene told KTVB that the man had a gun.

Williams said the man does not have any hostages, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.