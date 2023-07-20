Spokane Valley man sentenced to 19 years in prison for involvement in Coeur d'Alene teen's death

20-year-old Matthew James Holmberg was sentenced for his involvement in the shooting death of 18-year-old Gabriel Casper on May 31, 2021.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane Valley man has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison for his involvement in the shooting death of 18-year-old Gabriel Casper near Cherry Hill in Coeur d'Alene.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 20-year-old Matthew James Holmberg was involved in distributing various illegal drugs, including fentanyl. He and Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, who shot Casper, would work together to distribute the drugs.

On May 31, 2021, Casper and two other teens, 19-year-old Vadin Bartlett and 18-year-old Ashton Creech, met Holmberg and Fitterer-Usher near Cherry Hill. Though they originally intended to buy $300 worth of pills, Casper and the two teens attempted to rob the drug dealers while riding in their car. This prompted Fitterer-Usher to shoot Casper six times.

While Bartlett and Creech were able to escape, Holmberg reportedly sped off with Casper for several blocks before pushing him out, leaving him to succumb to his gunshot wounds.

“The sentence imposed in this case, and in the multiple other prosecutions arising from this investigation, show that our office and our law enforcement partners will spare no effort in seeking justice against those who commit violence and distribute drugs in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit.

Fitterer-Usher was sentenced with the same charges as Holmberg. Bartlett and Creech were both charged with attempted robbery. Bartlett received a suspended sentence of five years fixed followed by seven years indeterminate. He has been placed on probation for completing a rider.

Creech received an imposed sentence of four years fixed followed by 11 years indeterminate. He is currently serving time at the Idaho Department of Corrections.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.