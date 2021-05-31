x
Spokane man flees troopers in high-speed chase in Idaho

A Spokane man was tased Sunday following a high-speed chase in northern Idaho.
Credit: Theresa Palmgren/KTVB
Idaho State Police car

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane man was tased Sunday following a high-speed chase in northern Idaho.

Idaho State Police say Jonathon Lewis was driving erratically on Interstate 90 in a stolen SUV. 

Troopers tried to Lewis over but he took off. At one point, Lewis hit the brakes causing a trooper to swerve. He collided with the trooper’s vehicle. 

The pursuit continued on Interstate 90 and Highway 95 at speeds topping 110 mph. Lewis then collided with two more vehicles. A spike strip was used to end the chase. 

Lewis got out of the SUV holding a hatchet. A deputy used a taser to take him into custody.

