Spokane man flees troopers in high-speed chase in Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane man was tased Sunday following a high-speed chase in northern Idaho.

Idaho State Police say Jonathon Lewis was driving erratically on Interstate 90 in a stolen SUV.

Troopers tried to Lewis over but he took off. At one point, Lewis hit the brakes causing a trooper to swerve. He collided with the trooper’s vehicle.

The pursuit continued on Interstate 90 and Highway 95 at speeds topping 110 mph. Lewis then collided with two more vehicles. A spike strip was used to end the chase.