Smash-and-grab vehicle burglaries on the rise in Boise

Over the weekend, officers responded to seven break-ins in which theives smashed vehicle windows and stole purses and wallets from cars.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police is urging residents to protect themselves after a wave of vehicle break-ins at parks and trailheads around the area.

Over the weekend, officers responded to three reports of burglaries in which the culprits smashed vehicle windows and stole items from cars parked at Kathryn Albertson Park. Four additional smash-and-grab style break-ins happened to cars parked at Optimist Field.

The thieves got away with purses and wallets, police said, then used the victims' financial cards to rack up more than $12,000 in purchases.

Police warn Boise residents to stop leaving purses or valuables inside their cars, even if the doors are locked.

People heading to a park or trailhead should carry their belongings with them or leave them behind at home, taking only necessities like keys and their driver's license.

Those responsible for the break-ins have not been identified. Boise Police is asking anyone who sees suspicious activity to report it to law enforcement.

Watch more crime news: