Notus gas station murder still under investigation six years later

25-year-old Christopher Reese was shot and killed during a gas station robbery on Dec. 17, 2014. Six year later, police are still searching for the men responsible.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Six years after the murder of 25-year-old Christopher Reese, The Canyon County Sheriff's Office continues to search for the people responsible. Reese was murdered while working as a clerk at Jackson's Food Store in Notus, Idaho.

On Dec. 17, 2014, two masked gunmen entered the store, immediately shooting and killing Reese. The suspects used a handcart to remove a safe from behind the counter before stealing Reese's vehicle from the parking lot.

Both the vehicle and safe were later recovered.

CCSO continues to investigate Reese's murder as a high-priority case, following up on over 1,000 tips and leads over the last six years. The suspects have not yet been identified.

"My heart continues to go out to the family and friends of Mr. Reese, and I want nothing more than to bring them the closure they so desperately need," Sheriff Kieran Donahue said. "This was almost certainly a planned, meticulous attack, and not some random act of violence like many of the homicides we see in this area. That's why finding these two suspects and holding them accountable to the fullest extent of the law remains the number one priority for my office."

Both suspects are believed to be male. The first suspect was seen carrying an assault rifle, dressed in a camouflage jacket and gray hoodie. He is approximately six feet tall with a medium to thick build.

The second suspect was seen with a handgun holstered on his side, wearing jeans and a dark sweatshirt. He is approximately 5' 10" with a medium to thick build.

Both men were wearing masks and brown colored military-style boots. Investigators have not ruled out the possibility of others being involved in the homicide.

Jackson's Food Store is offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. If you have information, contact the Canyon County Sheriff's Office at (208) 454-7531 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS.

