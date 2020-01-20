What we know: 2 dead, 5 injured, suspect at large in shooting at music venue along San Antonio River Walk

An argument led to the shooting inside the club, according to SAPD. The shooter is still at large.

Two people were killed and five other victims were injured in a shooting inside a venue along San Antonio's Museum Reach portion of the River Walk.

One of the victims has been identified as 25-year-old Alejandro "Alex" Robles. KENS 5 reached out to his family and they told us that his girlfriend, Brittany was injured. Alex leaves behind a 5-year-old son.

A second victim was later identified as 21-year-old Robert Jay Martinez III. He died at the scene, police said.

Officers were called to Ventura, a bar in the 1000 block of Avenue B, shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said an argument led to the shooting inside the club. The individuals who were shot were patrons at the club. One victim died at the venue; another 6 were transported to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The second victim killed in the shooting has not been identified.

Sunday night, Chief McManus said he is confident that a suspect will be identified and in custody soon.

Hours after the shooting, officials continued their investigation at the bar.

SAPD officers combed the River Walk with flashlights in hand in search of clues and possible signs of the suspect still at large.