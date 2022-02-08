Shooting threat at Buhl schools in Twin Falls County

A Buhl High School student reported to school administration that they received a message on Snapchat of a threat to the Buhl schools

BUHL, Idaho — Buhl School District sent an announcement Tuesday afternoon stating that they were alerted of a threat to their schools on social media.

A Buhl High School student reported to the school administration that they received a message on Snapchat of a threat to the Buhl schools, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office (TFCSO).

The school district alerted the local police department.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Buhl schools to ensure the safety of students and staff. Investigators are working to identify who sent the threat, according to TFCSO.

TFCSO said that parents can go to Buhl City Park and check-in with officials to pick up their children.

This is an ongoing incident.

