HAYDEN, Idaho — A 45-year-old man died after being shot outside of a bar in Hayden in the early morning hours on Sunday.

According to Kootenai County Sheriff Detective Dennis Stinebaugh, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:40 a.m. on Sunday on North Government Way and Prairie Ave.

Upon arriving on scene at the Tipsy Pine bar, deputies found a 45-year-old man lying in the parking lot. Despite attempts to provide aid and transporting the man to the hospital, he was later pronounced dead, according to Stinebaugh.

The suspect, 33-year-old Scott White of Coeur d'Alene, allegedly got into an altercation with the victim inside the bar earlier in the night that carried into the parking lot, where witnesses say he then shot the victim, Stinebaugh said.

White has been booked into the Kootenai County Jail on charges of second-degree murder.

Flowers have been left outside of the bar as of Sunday afternoon.

Shooting at the Tipsy Bar in Hayden kills one Flowers left at The Tipsy Pine in Hayden, ID., after a man died of a gunshot wound Sunday morning The Tipsy Pine in Hayden, ID. The Tipsy Pine in Hayden, ID., where man was shot and killed Sunday morning

