Police: Juvenile arrested for firing shots at Nampa home

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa police says one person is in custody after shots rang out in a Nampa neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the 600 block of 16th Avenue North around 1:40 a.m.
An incident that started in front of the home concluded with several shots being fired at the home and striking a landscape wall.
Police say no one was injured from the shooting.
Officers obtained a search warrant for a home in the 100 block of N. Ethel Drive in Nampa, where a juvenile male was arrested.
Investigators believe the incident was part of a string of incidents between rival gangs.
The juvenile male was taken to the Canyon County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His name has not been released.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.