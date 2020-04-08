Police: Juvenile arrested for firing shots at Nampa home

Investigators believe Sunday morning's shooting was gang-related. One person is in custody.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa police says one person is in custody after shots rang out in a Nampa neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 600 block of 16th Avenue North around 1:40 a.m.

An incident that started in front of the home concluded with several shots being fired at the home and striking a landscape wall.

Police say no one was injured from the shooting.

Officers obtained a search warrant for a home in the 100 block of N. Ethel Drive in Nampa, where a juvenile male was arrested.

Investigators believe the incident was part of a string of incidents between rival gangs.

The juvenile male was taken to the Canyon County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His name has not been released.