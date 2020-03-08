Investigation underway after man shot in south Boise

The victim was hit in the leg, and was able to drive himself to the hospital for treatment.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was injured in an overnight shooting.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at about 1 a.m. in the 7500 block of West Snohomish Street, off of Cole Road.

A video recorded by a neighbor's doorbell camera captures the sound of about a dozen gunshots, fired in quick succession.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office says the victim was hit once in the leg. He was able to drive himself to the hospital, where he is being treated.

Deputies are still working to uncover what led up to the shooting. No suspects are currently in custody.

The sheriff's office has not released any description of the suspect or suspects in the shooting.