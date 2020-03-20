Sheriff: Remains found near where DeOrr Kunz Jr. was last seen are not human

The FBI tested the remains and did not detect any human DNA.

BOISE, Idaho — Last year, a private investigator's cadaver dogs were alerted to possible human remains near the campsite that DeOrr Kunz Jr. disappeared from. On Friday, the Lemhi County Sheriff said the Federal Bureau of Investigation did not find any human DNA in the remains found.

Two-year-old DeOrr Kunz Jr. disappeared from a campground in a remote part of Lemhi County on July 10, 2015. Since then, annual searches of Timber Creek Campground near Leadore have been done in hopes of finding a lead in the search for the missing toddler.

“I know my dogs and I know what we do and they have their past history of finding people and I’m pretty confident – we feel we have got what we need," David Marshburn told KTVB last year. "And we went back and now the sheriff’s office has got to do their part.”

When the small piece of bone was found, the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office tested the remains, according to Sheriff StevenPenner. The initial results were inconclusive.

The sheriff's office then sent the bone fragments to the FBI for further DNA testing. Their results did not detect any human DNA.

The search for DeOrr continues as it nears the five-year-anniversary of his disappearance.